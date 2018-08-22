Community sounds off on library's 'Drag Queen Story Time' during LCG meeting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - When the Lafayette Public Library announced they would be hosting a Drag Queen Story Time event, opposition brewed online with many calling for the event to be canceled.

Following the opposition, Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux announced he would discuss the cancellation of the event, prompting dozens of community members to attend Tuesday night's LCG meeting to voice their opinion.

"Someone shared a quote today that [said], 'A truly great library has something in it to offend everyone,'" said one speaker.

39 people signed up to participate in the public comment section of Tuesday night's meeting, with the vast majority speaking in regards to their thoughts on the Drag Queen Story Time. Out of those speakers, only one person asked for the event's cancellation.

The speaker, who is a pastor, said, "I rise to support the mayor. I thought his statement today was well thought out. Reasoned. And several of my pastor friends wanted me to relay that to you."

But aside from the one speaker, everyone else that walked up to the podium spoke in favor of the event.

"This story time that's caused so much controversy is just an opportunity for kids to experience something they've never seen before and to learn how to relate to it," said one speaker.

"I am a 58-year-old white woman. I'm straight. And I feel that it is up to me to defend this," added another.

Drag Queen Story Time is scheduled for October 6th from 2 pm to 3 pm. No word yet on whether or not Robideaux will move forward with trying to cancel the event.





