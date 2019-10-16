Community reacts after Carencro store clerk gives customer her “last” $20 to buy gas

There are plenty of good people in this world and a local gas station store clerk named Ebonie Jones is one of them.

Ebonie works at the Texaco gas station in Carencro and says she meets hundreds of people every shift.

On Sunday night, she says she met a customer who is now a friend.

Tim Ackal had been fishing and stopped at the station for diesel to fill up his boat.

She said when Ackal got to the counter, he realized that he had forgotten his wallet in his boat and turned around to get it.

Unfortunately for Ackal, the wallet was not in his boat and things had just gone from bad to worst.

“Well to my dismay it wasn’t there. I was now in a bind. No wallet no way to put diesel in my truck and I needed to go back and try to find my wallet. But I was near empty. ” Ackal posted on his Facebook page.

Having worked as a store clerk for several years, Jones says she has seen it all.

” I see customers come in with $2 in change and have to make it to work and then back home.”

Although its not often, Jones says she tries to help others in need when the opportunity presents itself.

“I knew I had a lot of change in the bottom of her purse so I dumped it all on the counter and started counting, and got to $20.”

She says Ackal could not stop thanking her for what she had done and that he promised to make it up to her, with interest.

“It pays when you do something good for somebody and so I kept telling him that he didn’t need to pay me back or do anything nice for me, but he kept insisting,” Jones said.

When Ackal returned home later that night, he posted a picture of himself with Jones on his Facebook page and told his friends about the ordeal.

The post has since gone viral and now Jones says people from all across Acadiana have been reaching out to her and thanking her for the kind gesture.

Complete strangers have gifted me with a bouquet of fresh flowers, cakes, doughnuts, gift cards, a free photo shoot, food and I’m getting a lot of praise from my co-workers and bosses.

Additionally, Jones said, Ackal returned to the store the following day and gave her back the $20 back “with interest.”

“He really, really didn’t have to do that. I’ve been down to my last dollar at times and that’s when the favor of God always steps up in my life and blesses me and its always right on time.”

Jones says people have been calling her all day from around the area thanking her and sending her best wishes.

“I feel so special and I’m so happy I did something good because I like positivity.”