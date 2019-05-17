Local

Community members mourn man killed in Lafayette Park

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Community members released balloons tonight as many gathered in St. Anthony Park in Lafayette to remember Michael Thomas.

Thomas was shot and killed earlier this month in the 500 block of Edison Street.

Police arrested a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old boy.

Both were charged with second-degree murder.

 

 

 

