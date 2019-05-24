Commissioner Mike Strain offers tips to prepare livestock & pets for high waters near Morganza

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain is urging livestock and farm equipment owners near the Morganza Spillway to prepared for the potential of flooding.

Officials encourage everyone to get a game plan in the event the spillway is open.

Be prepared to move livestock, feeding capability, and equipment to higher ground.

Those with pets should be prepared to evacuate with their pets.

Have supplies and vaccination records with you, if possible.

Livestock owners who need assistance should call their local office of emergency preparedness.

And report any crop damage as a result of spillway flooding to the USDA Farm Service Agency.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now