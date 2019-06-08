Come learn about the Great Flood of 1927 at the Breaux Bridge Library on June 25

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (Civic Club de Pont Breaux)- On June 25th at 6:00pm, the Civic Club de Pont Breaux will be hosting a special event at the Breaux Bridge Library.

Madison Latiolais, an expert on the Great Flood of 1927, will be the guest speaker and will be sharing her knowledge, documents, and experiences gained from her research on this important event that had such a tremendous impact on this area and the people throughout Louisiana.

Join the Civic Club de Pont Breaux at this presentation of Louisiana history on the Great Flood of 1927 and bring a friend with you or even two.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now