The 32nd annual El Sido’s Thanksgiving Food Drive that kicks off tonight at 6 p.m

Want to go? Doors open tonight at 6 p.m. until midnight.

Admission is $12. Bring canned good for Thanksgiving meals.

Dozens of Zydeco and blues bands will perform tonight. El Sido’s is located at 1523 N Saint Antoine St in Lafayette.

