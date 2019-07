There are several scams targeting parents of high school students preparing for college.

The scammers claim to be from the organization responsible for the PSAT and SAT tests. They call or email you, asking for credit card numbers so they can send prep materials that the student has supposedly requested.

Sharane Gott, President/CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Acadiana, says, “There’s so much information and how do you know you’re doing the right thing how do you know this person that’s calling you or that’s emailing you is even the right person. That’s exactly what skeemers and scammers depend on.”

Experts say organization is essential for a parent preparing for their student’s college enrollment.

“All you have to do is take your time to do it. The best thing if you get a call is to ask them to send you the information in the mail,” adds Gott.

The Better Business Bureau says you should never give ability to a stranger to have access to your funds without first trusting them.

“They’re using your feelings so.. don’t you want to do the best thing for your child… this is the best thing.. they’re using your feelings and you’re not using your brain,” explains Gott.

Coordinator of Student Services for Lafayette Parish School System, Tonya Hebert, says it’s important for high school seniors to communicate with their counselor when it comes to college preparation.

“High school seniors should always, always have a relationship with their counselor and see what are the scholarships out there. It all starts with a counselor because the counselor has the official website and the official information of PSAT, SAT, ACT,” adds Hebert. “They have all that information and they do through class lessons or individual academic counseling that they do at the schools.”

Here are some suggestions to avoid this scam: