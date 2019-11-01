Friday is off to a cold start across Acadiana as temperatures fall into the mid 30s! Patchy frost is possible for the northern half of our area. Temps are expected to stay well below normal over the next few days with plenty of sunshine to soak up. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with lows into the 30s to 40s at night. A heavy coat is needed for any morning or evening plans throughout the weekend.
Cold this Friday Morning, Staying Winter-Like Through the Weekend
