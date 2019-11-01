Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Cold this Friday Morning, Staying Winter-Like Through the Weekend

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Friday is off to a cold start across Acadiana as temperatures fall into the mid 30s! Patchy frost is possible for the northern half of our area. Temps are expected to stay well below normal over the next few days with plenty of sunshine to soak up. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with lows into the 30s to 40s at night. A heavy coat is needed for any morning or evening plans throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

37°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

40°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar