Cold snap tip: Don’t wait until the last minute to have home heating inspected

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- As colder weather settles in Acadiana this week, people across the area will be cranking up the heat.

But, there are a few things you can do right now to get your home ready to stay warm and save money.

Anthony Devillier, a service technician with Butcher Air Conditioning, says he’s been busy inspecting furnaces ahead of the colder weather. His best advice: don’t wait until the last minute to have your heating system checked out.

“That happens every time it gets cold outside. We had a weekend with 20 degrees or less. We had so many calls. Whey they were ready to use it, it wasn’t ready,” said Devillier.

According to LUS, your heating and air system is the biggest user of energy in your home. It’s a good idea to clean or replace your furnace filter to make it more efficient.

Other suggestions include: sealing drafts around windows and doors, checking insulation, inspecting the chimney. If you don’t plan to use the chimney, close the flue to prevent warm air from escaping.

Garrison Harrison is a utilities conservation specialist with LUS. He says the easiest and most effective way to prepare for the cold is to adjust your thermostat to a comfortable setting.

“If we take these steps. Lower the thermostat,” Harrison said. “Making sure your home is well insulated. You could cut your bill by 30 percent to 40 percent.”