Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Cold, Breezy, & Cloudy this Friday with a Few Light Showers. Weekend Looks Great

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Colder and breezy weather pushed into Acadiana last night as temperatures have fallen into the 40s to 50s this Friday morning. Wind chills are trying to dip into the 30s for northern parts of our area. Your Friday will stay cold, breezy, and cloudy with temps hovering in the 40s to 50s throughout the day. We can’t rule out a few pockets of light rain for the morning or afternoon hours but rain chances will only be at 20%.

Skies will clear quickly tonight as we setup for sunny and cool weather over the weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

49°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

46°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories