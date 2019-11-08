Cold, Breezy, & Cloudy this Friday with a Few Light Showers. Weekend Looks Great

Colder and breezy weather pushed into Acadiana last night as temperatures have fallen into the 40s to 50s this Friday morning. Wind chills are trying to dip into the 30s for northern parts of our area. Your Friday will stay cold, breezy, and cloudy with temps hovering in the 40s to 50s throughout the day. We can’t rule out a few pockets of light rain for the morning or afternoon hours but rain chances will only be at 20%.
Skies will clear quickly tonight as we setup for sunny and cool weather over the weekend.