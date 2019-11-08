Cold, Breezy, & Cloudy this Friday with a Few Light Showers. Weekend Looks Great

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door:

Carencro Heights Elementary School is closed today due to a flu outbreak. School officials say faculty will use today to disinfect the school.

Governor Edwards will be campaigning throughout Acadiana today, speaking to constituents and visiting local high schools.

A millage renewal in Acadia Parish will decide whether 4-H programs and the Rice Arena are able to continue certain programs.

Early voting ends this weekend. Voters have until tomorrow to cast their ballots early. Just visit the Registrar of Voters Office in your parish. Polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Former Opelousas Mayor Reginald Tatum was sentenced to two years probation this Thursday on 10 felony charges over improper payments he received while he was in office. He will also have to do 34 hours of community service.

The Vermilion Parish School System is now the second best school district in the state. That's according to the Louisiana Department of Education. Superintendent Jerome Puyau says the school district still has room to grow.

A Lafayette student is making headlines across the nation, and writing her own, after becoming Louisiana's only 'Scholastic Kids Press' news reporter. Zhorie'l Tapo is working with Scholastic Kids Press to cover events across the state.

Habitat for Humanity Women Restore is in full swing. This special fundraiser targets women in the community coming together to help build home for single mothers women. The last day to join this cause is November 16.

Colder and breezy this morning as temps continue to fall into the 50's to 40's. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temps staying in the 40's to 50's today. Rain chances will be at 20%.