Cold and Windy Today, Hard Freeze Tonight

Tuesday will be a cold and windy one across Acadiana. Temperatures this morning continue to fall into the 30s with wind gusts nearing 40 mph! The colder temperatures and strong winds are pushing wind chills into the 20s. Some areas could see the TEENS! Clouds with a few showers will linger this morning before skies clear for the afternoon as highs only reach into the lower 40s. Wind chills will stay in the 20s to 30s throughout the day.







Record low temperatures are expected tonight with much of Acadiana seeing overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. Most areas should see record low temperatures tonight. Make sure to protect plants, pets, and pipes. Wrap an exposed pipes that are susceptible to freezing. Also, use safe practices if using a space heater.