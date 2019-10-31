Scattered rain will end through the morning hours as we stay cold and windy for your Halloween. Wind chills will remain in the 30s to 40s today as skies turn mostly sunny this afternoon. Trick-or-Treating will be dry but cold and breezy. Winds should ease tonight, which will allow temps to fall quickly into the 30s for much of the area. Frosty conditions are possible across the central and northern parts of Acadiana. Protect any fragile plants by covering them or bringing them inside for the overnight hours.
Cold and Windy Halloween, Rain Ends this Morning
