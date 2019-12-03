A cold and frosty Tuesday morning for Acadiana as temperatures dip into the low to mid 30s. A light freeze is ongoing north of I-10. Frosty conditions are likely to start the day but the afternoon should be milder compared to yesterday. Highs are expected to reach the lower 60s during the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be much lighter than Monday too.
Cold and Frosty this Morning, Milder Weather Returns Today
Abbeville34°F Clear Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley36°F Clear Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas32°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Some passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge38°F Clear Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia36°F Clear Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent