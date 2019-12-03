Cold and Frosty this Morning, Milder Weather Returns Today

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) - The Montgomery man investigators suspect of kidnapping and killing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard is now charged with her Capital Murder.

During a Monday afternoon briefing, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes and the Auburn Police Division confirmed charges against 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed of Montgomery have been upgraded from Kidnapping First to Capital Murder. The cause of Blanchard’s death has been ruled a gunshot wound.