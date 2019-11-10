Breaking News
Coast Guard suspends search for missing fisherman near Marsh Island

IBERIA PARISH, La.- The Coast Guard suspended its search for one person aboard an overdue vessel in Vermilion Bay.

Coast Guard said crews spent over 29 hours on scene and searched more than 1,560 square-nautical miles over three days but were unable to locate the man.

“Our condolences go out to the family,”  said Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Plummer, the search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans said in a statement. “We searched for three days and successfully found his vessel but were unable to locate him. The decision to suspend a search is never easy and our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

The missing fisherman aboard left Cypremort Point and was scheduled to arrive at Marsh Island on Thursday afternoon. 

Anyone with any information is urged contact Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Command Center at (504) 365-2209. 

According to the Coast Guard, involved in the search were:

  • Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry crew
  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew
  • Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew
  • Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City 24-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew
  • Two Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 24-foot Response Boat-Small boat crews
  • Coast Guard Auxiliary aircrew
  • St. Mary Sheriff’s Department
  • Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Department 
  • Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries
  • Good Samaritans

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

