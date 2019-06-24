Coast Guard search for missing man in Lake Salvador
The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water at Lake Salvador, Louisiana, Monday.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report at 6:50 p.m. Sunday of a 22-year-old male who reportedly entered the water without a personal flotation device on the northeastern end of Lake Salvador.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department
- Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries
Anyone with information is requested to contact Sector New Orleans at (504) 365-2200.
