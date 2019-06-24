Coast Guard search for missing man in Lake Salvador

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard, banner logo)

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard, banner logo)

The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water at Lake Salvador, Louisiana, Monday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report at 6:50 p.m. Sunday of a 22-year-old male who reportedly entered the water without a personal flotation device on the northeastern end of Lake Salvador.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries

Anyone with information is requested to contact Sector New Orleans at (504) 365-2200.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now