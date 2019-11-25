Live Now
Cleco reminds customers to decorate safely this holiday season

Cleco is reminding customers to keep safety in mind when decorating their homes for the holiday season.

Officials say taking the necessary precautions when installing holiday decorations, especially lights, can help keep you and your family safe.

According to the Electrical Safety Foundation International, incidents of home fires and electrical accidents typically increase during the winter holiday season.

“While holiday decorations help make the season festive, customers should be mindful of potential hazards,” said John Melancon, Cleco general manager of corporate safety.

“Reading and following manufacturer instructions when setting up electrical decorations, as well as periodically checking them throughout the season, is one easy way customers can help keep their families, homes and businesses safe this holiday season,” Melancon adds.

Cleco suggests following these tips for a safe holiday season:

• Inspect electrical cords and other decorations for damage before using and discard cracked or frayed cords and don’t run cords under rugs or furniture.

• Don’t overload electrical outlets. Never plug more than one high-wattage decoration into an outlet.

• Never staple or nail through electrical wires or extension cords, as this may damage the wiring or insulation and cause electrical shock or fire.

• Use decorations rated for indoors inside and decorations rated for outdoors outside.

• Plug outdoor electrical decorations into ground fault-protected outlets.

• Keep decorations and equipment at least 10 feet away from power lines and at least three feet away from heat sources especially those with an open flame.

• Don’t leave holiday lights on when you go to bed or leave the house.

For more holiday safety tips, you can visit their website or Facebook page.

