Cleanup continues in Ville Platte, supplies, free tree cutting services offered
As cleanup continues in Ville Platte following the tornados in Ville Platte, several organizations have been and are offering to clear and cut trees from residents' yards free of charge, according to Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine.
The mayor also adds that supplies will be distributed on Friday to residents by Georgia organization hearts with hands at Girls-Boys place at 220 Thompson Street beginning at 8 a.m.
For more information, you can contact city hall at 363-2939.
