Clay Higgins weighs in on "Drag Queen Story Time"
U.S. representative for Louisiana Third Congressional District Clay Higgins has weighed in a Lafayette Public Library event that has caused controversy. Drag Queen Story Time is still set for October.
The congressman posted his opinion on on the Captain Clay Higgins campaign page:
I am extremely concerned at the news that the Lafayette Public Library would hold an LGBQT Drag Queen Story Time for 3-6 year olds.
While the fraternity performing this bizarre stunt claims that their LGBQT Drag Queen program will teach diversity, it would no doubt expose children to affairs which are best kept amongst adults, and by tradition, private.
I question the judgement of the Lafayette Public Library Board. Our children deserve library programming that is educational, reflective of our traditional American, Christian principled values, and very importantly, age appropriate.
The Drag Queens certainly have 1st Amendment rights which all Patriots support. However, conservative Americans have the right to object to such an affront, and further, we have the right to... as a people... withhold funding for public entities which defy our common voice.
Finally, the very purpose of this incredibly inappropriate event should be questioned. The intrusion of the LGBQT Drag Queen realm into the Lafayette community, targeting our youngest children within a publicly funded venue, can only reflect the leftist agenda to deconstruct gender across America.
