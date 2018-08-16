Classes to resume Friday at Eunice Elementary after classroom fire Video

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- Classes will resume at Eunice Elementary School tomorrow, August 17, 2018.

Also, there will be a meeting held tonight at 6 p.m. at First Baptist, at 331 West Park, Eunice.

The meeting will be in the sanctuary.

Parents of 3rd and 4th grade students are encouraged to attend.

The school has been closed this week since a Monday morning fire erupted in one of the classrooms.

Officials said the fire started near an AC unit.