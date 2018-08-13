City-wide water meter replacement taking place in Delcambre Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

DECLAMBRE, La (KLFY) - Currently, residents in Delcambre pay a flat annual rate of $22.50 for their water bill. That’s soon to change, as the mayor says new meters are being installed and now residents will pay for the amount of water they use.



Installing water meters and new pipes in the city will cost about 3.7 million dollars.

It’s a project that has been in the works for about 12 years according to Delcambre Mayor Pam Blakely.



“Our previous administration wanted water meters and from what I’m told by one of the council members, it wasn’t fair that you have one person in the household, and you have 10 people in the household and everyone pays the same rate,” according to Blakey.



The current flat rate for water in the city is $22.50 per household.

The new meters will track residents water usage and charge accordingly.

The mayor says the city will be covering the cost of the meters with grants from the USDA and Louisiana Department of Health.

Some residents like Bretny Gathers are worried about the construction.



“Most of us are concerned with where they are going to put the water meters. For me, the entrance for my main waterline into my house is in the very front of my house so for me that’s putting a water meter in front of my house where everyone can see it and digging in front of my yard so for me I’m not really keen in digging up my front yard."

The mayor says that the change may be scary, but the water lines have needed to be replaced for years and with the meters, residents will now pay for what they use and the city can track leaks through this new technology.

“The line to town some of them are so old. The line keeps breaking and breaking and so it’s gonna be all new lines, good up-to-date piping being bored under the ground." Blakey said.

She says the project will take about a year and says that the whole city will be switched on to the new water system on the same day, and that they will announce that exact date as construction beings.

The city will be holding a special meeting to discuss the water charges.

A date for that meeting hasn’t been set.

Caroline Marcello, KLFY News 10.