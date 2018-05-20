City of Youngsville implements lawn watering schedule

The City of Youngsville has implemented a lawn watering schedule, which specifies when and at what time people are allowed to water their yards and gardens from now until September 30th.

Business owners and residents can only water their lawns from midnight until 2 PM, and your address number determines the days of the week you’re permitted to do so.

News 10 spoke to a few residents and the majority of them aren’t too happy about the change.

One resident who wished to remain anonymous for fear of repercussion from the city says he’s not so sure about following the ordinance, “I’m not going to wake up in the morning and water because of work and I’m not going to wake up at midnight. I think if the times were spread out throughout the entire day, more people would follow it.”

Another resident says he doubts the ordinance will be able to be regulated saying, “People can just go in their back yards and say ‘oh I’m going to turn on the water hose right there’ and you can’t tell me what to do in my back yard.”

But it wasn’t all just negative criticism for the ordinance. John Schambough says water conservation is very important, “You know we’ve got to have it for bathing, watering, cooking and everything else. So for homeowners like me who like to be out in the yard as you can tell, maybe watering a couple times a week.. It’s more important for the better usage than just watering your yard.”

