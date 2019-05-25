Local

City of Scott breaks ground on West Village Project

The city of Scott broke ground this morning on the West Village project.

West Village will be built along the new Apollo Road Extension.

Robert Daigle, who developed River Ranch, Sugar Mill Pond, and Couret Farms, and his son Jordan are developing West Village.

It will include around 270 single family homes, 200 apartments, restaurants, offices, and retail shops.

Construction on the first homes should begin in about 12 months.
 

 

 

 

