City of Opelousas still has no budget for next fiscal year

The Opelousas city council failed to pass a budget for the next fiscal year -- again.

Tuesday night's meeting ended in a tie,3-3.

Opelousas city council has had trouble in the past passing budgets.

Last year's budget didn't pass until October.

Beefore that, the 2016 budget didn't pass until February, 2017.

There's still some time left for this year.

The deadline to pass the budget is September 1.