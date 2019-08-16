City of New Iberia receives grant funding for Civic Center Marina project

NEW IBERIA, La- New Iberia City Mayor Freddie Decourt, has announced that on behalf of the City of New Iberia, he is pleased to say that the award of grant funding to the City by the Louisiana Department of the Wildlife & Fisheries for the following project: United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) through the Sport Fish Restoration Program City of New Iberia, has been awarded to the city.

The project, Civic Center Marina: Phase I, will provide access for transient recreational boaters to historic, cultural and scenic resources. This project will serve as a catalyst for continued development of recreation, and cultural projects. Phase I, new construction of docking facility for non-trail able boats will result in enhanced services to recreational transient boaters on the Bayou Teche and boating tourists of the Intracoastal Waterway.

The Bayou Teche is a 135-mile-long waterway of great cultural significance in south central Louisiana in the United States. Added to the National Water Trail System in 2015, the Bayou Teche is the 17th water trail in the country, and the first in Louisiana. The bayou flows through the middle of downtown, and as a means of travel to boating tourists offers all of the city’s amenities.

The City of New Iberia would like to express to Louisiana Senator Fred H. Mills, Jr. – District 22, and Mr. Jack Montoucet, Secretary of Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries their deep appreciation for the support of the recreational boating program, and for reinforcing nautical tourism as a means of growing our travel industry