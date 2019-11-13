City of Jeanerette Smoke Testing set for Nov 20 & 21

Wednesday, November 20 and Thursday, November 21, City of Jeanerette together with the Louisiana Rural Water Association will be performing sanitary sewer smoke test inspections, weather permitting.
The smoke that is being used to test with is not harmful to humans or animals and creates no fire hazard.
The areas to be tested will be as follows:
- Intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and St. Peter’s Road to St. Peter’s Road and the intersection of Main Street.
- Intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and Canal Street to Canal Street and the intersection of Main Street.