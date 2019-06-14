City Marshal responds after his deputy is arrested for domestic abuse battery

News 10’s Rebeca Marroquin spoke with the Opelousas City Marshal, Paul Mouton, after one of his deputies, Michael Potter, was arrested for allegedly punching his wife in the face.

“My deputies, we hold them to a high standard to the law. I mean, we all have to obey the law,” said Mouton.

Mouton said he was not expecting to see one of his deputies arrested, but it’s had an effect on his entire office. “I got a good staff. A real good staff. We have a good understanding, we work together, close-knit. And when this happens, it hurts everybody.”

The city marshal isn’t the only person surprised to hear of one of his men having been arrested.

An Opelousas resident says she was disappointed to hear the news. “I expect to look up to someone in uniform and especially someone with a badge and a gun holster. You don’t expect them to do something like that. So I think it’s pretty unfortunate for him because you know marriage has its fair share of ups and downs but you expect someone in uniform to not act in such a manner.”

Potter is currently on unpaid administrative leave. Mouton says if he is found guilty of the crime, further action will be taken.



