CIS partners with Iberia Medical Center for cardiac service line

NEW IBERIA, La.- The Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) has partnered with Iberia Medical Center to manage the cardiovascular service line at the hospital.

With this new partnership CIS and Iberia Medical Center will be able to provide the most advanced, high-quality cardiovascular diagnostics and treatment to the community of New Iberia. The broadened services will include CIS management of the cardiac cath lab, as well as the ongoing development of new interventional procedures and treatment procedures at the hospital. Hospital services include catheterizations, angiograms, angioplasties, and a variety of interventional procedures.

“Any effective cardiovascular program requires physicians and hospitals to work together,” said CIS CEO David Konur. “This is a great opportunity to provide joint care in New Iberia, allowing us to offer more comprehensive care to improve outcomes of the patients in the community.”

“This collaboration is clearly aligned with the hospital’s mission and will enhance our cardiovascular services by allowing for expanded resources, continued improved outcomes and greater efficiencies,” stated Parker Templeton, Iberia Medical Center CEO.

This partnership comes at a vital time, with cardiovascular disease remaining the number one cause of death in Louisiana, it will help to create more awareness for vascular disease and to help the community members understand their risk and the importance of early detection.