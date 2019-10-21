Cirque Du Soleil’s OVO is coming to the CajunDome

Cirque du Soleil returns to Lafayette in March 2020 with OVO, a show that explores a day in the life of a community of insects. Thrilling more than six million people worldwide, OVO is back in the United States by popular demand! The production will arrive at the Cajundome, March 25 to March 29, 2020, for 7 performances.

Since premiering in Montreal in 2009 as a Big Top show, OVO embarked on a new journey, performing the same captivating production, but in arenas in 2016, giving more people the opportunity to enjoy a Cirque du Soleil show in their own town. Since 2016, the arena tour has traveled in 22 different countries, including Germany, Brazil, United States, Canada, Argentina, France, Spain, Portugal, United Kingdom and Chile.

About the show

OVO, meaning “egg” in Portuguese, is a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement. When a mysterious egg appears in their midst, the insects are awestruck and intensely curious about this iconic object that represents the enigma and cycles of their lives. It is love at first sight when a gawky, quirky insect arrives in this bustling community and a fabulous ladybug catches his eye – and the feeling is mutual.

The cast of OVO is comprised of 52 performing artists from 14 countries specializing in many acrobatic acts. OVO is now a Cirque du Soleil classic. It features over 10 different high level acrobatic acts such as Foot juggling & Icarian games, Hand balancing, Contortion, Aerial Straps, Slackwire, Russian Cradle and a signature final act mixing Trampoline, Tumbling & Rock-climbing.



The Creative Team behind the world of OVO is: Artistic Guides Guy Laliberté and Gilles Ste-Croix; Writer, Director and Choreographer Deborah Colker (first female director at Cirque du Soleil); Director of Creation Chantal Tremblay; Set and props Designer Gringo Cardia; Costume Designer Liz Vandal; Composer and Musical Director Berna Ceppas; Lighting Designer Éric Champoux; Sound Designer Jonathan Deans and for the first time at Cirque du Soleil: Rigging and Acrobatic Equipment Designer Fred Gérard; Acrobatic Performance Designer Philippe Aubertin; and Makeup Designer Julie Bégin.

Ticket Information

Advance tickets for OVO are available now online to Club Cirque members through October 24 at 11 :50 PM. Club Cirque membership is free and benefits includes access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind the scenes information. To join, go to www.clubcirque.com

Tickets for the general public will be available starting Friday, October 25, 2019 at www.cirquedusoleil.com/ovo . Tickets starting at $45 for adults (subject to change) with a 30% discount for children. Senior, military, student discounts and family 4-packs available.