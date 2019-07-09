Church vandalism investigation underway in Crowley

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Officers are investigating vandalism of a Lutheran church in Crowley.

According to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, it appears that a padlock was thrown into First Lutheran Church’s stained glass windows.

Evidence has been collected and an investigation is ongoing Broussard said.

“We can not determine at the present time if this was a hate crime or just a random act of damage to property,” the chief said. “However, we are doing everything we can to discover who may have committed such an act as to damage a house of worship.”

Appraisals of the stained glass window are also being sought, but it is more than likely it will be a felony charge due to the ornate etchings of the window.

News 10 will provide updates as new information becomes available.