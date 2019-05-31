Church Point Volunteer Fire Dept. Car & Truck Show – Passe Partout

The volunteer firefighters of Church Point are hosting their annual car and truck show this Saturday, June 1. Admission is free and registration is still available the day of the event. The event will kick off at 9 A.M. at the Church Point City Park and will conclude around 2 P.M.

Concessions will be sold as well as t-shirts. Door prizes for participants will be given away. Prize donations are still being accepted and donors will be recognized.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Church Point Volunteer Fire Department.

