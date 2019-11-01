Church Point sees decrease in crime with new police administration

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)- In the Town of Church Point, crime stats have decreased since the new police chief took over office.

Chief Dale Thibodeaux said, “We increased manpower. We increased patrols. We increased all of that and actually because of that as from last year’s 2018 to this year as of September 30th, our stats have dwindled down tremendously.”​​

Chief Thibodeaux took office on January first this year.​ Since then, crime rates have decreased over the period of nine months.​​



“I attribute that to No. 1, my patrol officers who get out there and give their 12 hours at a time and do aggressive patrolling,” added Chief Thibodeaux.​​ “And I also contribute that to the people of the community because I make everything I can transparent on Facebook and I keep the community abreast as much as I can… whether it’s good or whether it’s bad.”

Crime rates in 2018 include 0 homicides, four rapes, five robberies., 157 assaults, 48 burglaries, 160 thefts and 10 motor vehicle thefts.

​​In 2019, there was one solved homicide, one rape, 0 robberies​, 52 assaults​, 10 burglaries., 40 thefts this year and two motor vehicle thefts.​​

Being in law enforcement for over 30 years, Thibodeaux says the stats aren’t perfect, and there’s still a long way to go.​​



“We’re going to just keep fighting the war on drugs and the war on crime and I want all the other towns to look at us and say, ‘Hey, Church Point might be where I want to live,'” the chief said.



At this time, the Church Point Police Department has 10 patrol officers, four dispatchers, a narcotics agent and one detective.