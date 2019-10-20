Church Point: Prison escapee found in Lake Charles Friday

Church Point Police were notified on Friday that Mathew Gray who escaped from a work detail in West Feliciana Parish, was found and arrested in Lake Charles.

Gray was serving time for burglaries and other criminal offenses committed in Church Point.

Church Point Police have been working with other authorities in the area since Gray escaped. Chief Dale Thibodeaux says, he would like to like to personally thank everyone who was his eyes and ears on the street and assisted the Police Department in trying to locate Gray.

Chief Thibodeaux would like to also thank St. Landry Crime Stoppers which also assisted with generating information which led to Gray’s capture by the U.S. Marshall Office.