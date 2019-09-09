Church Point police involved in standoff with suspect

Church Point police were involved in a standoff with a suspect on Friday.

Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux says officers responded to an apartment in the Centenial Village Housing Authority. They were attempting to serve a order of protection issued by the Parish Corner.

While Officers were executing the order, the man would not allow officers access. While speaking with the suspect through the locked storm door, police the suspect pulled a sawed off 12 gauge shotgun and pointed it at Officers. The Officers were able to move out of direct fire and the suspect slammed the door and barricaded himself in the residence.

Once the area was secured, officers set up negotiations with the suspect in which they say he continued to be uncooperative. Officers were able to breach the door and deploy mace which brought the suspect in the open and a non lethal taser was deployed.

The suspect was transported to the hospital for an evaluation. Charges are pending the suspects release from treatment.