Church Point PD latest agency to warn against homecoming pranks

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)- The Church Point Police Department is one of several agencies warning local teens to think twice about plotting homecoming hijinks.

Chief Dale Thibodeaux said toilet papering homes and vandalism are the department’s main concern.

“I am not saying all the kids are going overboard, but there are some,” the chief said. “I am advising all kids and parents that if your child is caught in an act of vandalism they will be charged through the Juvenile Division of the District Court.”

He said officers are enforcing laws as a public safety concern “as someone could misinterpret their intent and we could have a unforeseen tragedy occur.”

