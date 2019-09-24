Church Point motorcyclist fled St. Martin Parish deputies, allegedly threw meth during pursuit

A Church Point man was arrested on multiple drug charges following a police pursuit early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Berard Street in Breaux Bridge, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 45-year-old Maurice Henry was travelling on a motorcycle and failed to stop when he was observed with no license plate.

A pursuit began and continued for several miles through St. Martin, Lafayette and St. Landry Parishes before coming to an end in the 500 block of Martinez Street in St. Landry Parish, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

45-year-old Maurice Henry then fled on foot before he was apprehended, deputies said.

During the pursuit, Henry was observed throwing an object from his possession which police later located and identified as a suspected meth pipe, a small clear plastic baggy containing suspected meth, and a scale.

A further investigation determined that Henry’s motorcycle was found to be unregistered and uninsured.

He was also driving with a suspended license that did not have a motorcycle endorsement, deputies said.

Henry was booked into the St. Landry Parish Correctional Center on multiple charges including:

Display of Plate, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, owner failure to secure registration, motorcycle endorsement, and suspended driver’s license.

Additionally, deputies say, Henry was also arrested on an active warrant for Lafayette Parish for failure to appear for trial for several traffic violations.