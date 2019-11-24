Church Point man out on probation arrested again for theft and burglary

CHURCH POINT, La., (KLFY) — A Church Point man who was out on probation was arrested after a targeted sting by four agencies tracked down items he allegedly stole, according to police.

Joseph Casey Wilridge, Jr., 18, of Joseph St. in Church Point, was charged with theft, burglary, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unauthorized use of a moveable. Church Point police said more charges are expected. Other related arrests are also expected in the same burglaries and thefts.

In the early morning hours on Thursday, Nov. 21, Church Point Police were joined by the Crowley Police Department, Louisiana State Police and Eunice City Marshals in executing three search warrants across the town. Two locations were on Joseph St. while the third was on West Corporation.

The warrants turned up several stolen items from recent burglaries, and officers picked up Wilridge on several outstanding warrants. Wilridge was on probation for burglaries and other criminal offenses around the area.

Wilridge’s bond was set at $206,000.