Church Point man arrested on drug charges after seen carrying knife

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)- It was a “fairly large knife” and a grinder that caught the attention of Church Point police officers.

On Sunday June 2, undercover officers with Church Point Police Department Narcotics Unit encountered a man carrying the items on Louis Street.

During the investigation, officers reportedly found meth in a cigarette pack. The suspect, identified as Ronnie Bertrand, 41, was arrested. Officers believe he is a known heroin and meth dealer in the area, the department said today.

Already facing pending drug charges from a previous arrest, Bertrand now also faces possession of Crystal Methamphetamine ($50,000 bond) and possession drug paraphernalia ( $10,000).

