Church Point man arrested for cruelty to juvenile

CHURCH POINT, La., (KLFY) — A Church Point man was arrested on Nov. 15 and charged with cruelty to a juvenile.

Benjamin H. Burleigh, 37, of Rosella St. in Church Point, was arrested on a warrant after Church Point Police responded to a tip. Upon investigation at the Rosella St. address, police had evidence that indicated cruelty to a juvenile. Burleigh had left the residence before police arrived.

The 16th Judicial District issued the warrant. Burleigh was booked into the Church Point jail before being transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail. His bond was set at $15,000.