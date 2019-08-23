Church Point man arrested for bomb threat in Acadia Parish Walmart

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Crowley Police Department arrested a man Friday afternoon for alleged threats inside a Walmart.

According to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, just before 3:30 p.m. a 21-year-old suspect walked into the business with a duffel bag and reportedly claimed he was “blow up a bomb.”

The duffel bag was checked, but nothing suspicious was found, Broussard said. The building was inspected by officers and cleared.

Michael James Hodges, of Church Point, was arrested on a terrorizing charge and taken to the Acadia Parish Jail.