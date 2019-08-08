Chris Meaux steps down as Waitr CEO

LAKE CHARLES, La.- Waitr Holdings Inc. has announced Adam Price, chief operations officer, as its new chief executive officer effective immediately.

Waitr founder Chris Meaux is stepping down as CEO, but will remain as the company’s chairman of the board.

“It’s been a privilege and honor to lead this business since its founding over five years ago and I am very proud of the incredible growth we have achieved over that time,” Meaux in a statement Thursday. “Over the past few months Adam has demonstrated that he has the experience, vision and leadership skills to successfully lead Waitr into its next phase of growth. I look forward to being involved as Chairman, focusing on the long-term strategy of the business.”

In June, Meaux received the 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year Award Gulf Coast Area. But in recent months, the restaurant delivery service is been a source of controversy due to its increased commission demands and employee lawsuits claiming minimum wage violations.

In Thursday’s statement, Pride commended Meaux and the company’s board of directors for their leadership and said he looked forward to “having clear market leadership in most of our markets in addition to a well-regarded brand with restaurants, consumers and drivers sets us up well for future growth.”

