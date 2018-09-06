Children's Museum celebrates grand opening of new "grocery store" exhibit

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Facebook)

Lafayette, LA – The Children’s Museum of Acadiana (CMA) has announced the grand opening of Super 1 Foods, Petit Magasin, (The Little Store), Grocery Store Exhibit.

A ribbon-cutting celebration is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Museum guests will receive a coupon for extra savings at Super 1 Foods and have a chance to win door prizes.

“We are thrilled to welcome Super 1 to the CMA family. A most beloved exhibit for over 22 years, the grocery store has a fresh authentic look and a new feel that radiates community. It’s a natural fit,” said Carol McManus, Executive Director – Children’s Museum of Acadiana.

The Super 1 Foods Grocery Store is a highly interactive child-sized exhibit tailored toward children and their families, in which role play as both employees and shoppers is encouraged for a “real life” shopping experience.

