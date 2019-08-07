Children found sleeping in room with bags full of marijuana in Opelousas

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Detectives report that an AK-47, drugs and over $2,000 in cash was found during a drug warrants search that led to the arrest of an Opelousas man.

On Tuesday, detectives released a photo of the weapon confiscated, along with the eight plastic bags containing marijuana, and approximately $2043 in cash.

26-year-old Brandon Kyle Thibodeaux of Opelousas was arrested at his home in the 400 block of Ribbon Road in Opelousas Monday.

Detectives say there were two minor children and their mother at the home.

During the search a portion of the marijuana was found in the same room where the children were sleeping, detectives said.

According to Thibodeaux’s criminal history, he is a convicted felon and cannot be in possession of any firearm.

He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail without incident and charged with one count possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, one count possession of drug paraphernalia, one count transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, one count illegal use of a CDS in the presence of persons under 17, one count illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a CDS, one count possession of a firearm by persons convicted of certain felonies and one count distribution of schedule I CDS.



His $86k bond was revoked, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.