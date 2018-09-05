Child killed when tree limb falls on Pensacola mobile home
PENSACOLA, FL. - (WKRG) - The first death related to Tropical Storm Gordon has been reported in West Pensacola.
According to the National Weather Service, one person was killed when a tree fell on a mobile home Tuesday night.
The incident was reported by the Escambia County Emergency Manager just before 9:00 p.m.
Escambia County emergency officials have confirmed a child was killed tonight when a tree fell on a mobile home in the 4000 block of Bobe Street.
