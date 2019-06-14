Chief putting extra security at future Vermilion Parish School Board meetings

ABBEVILLE , La. ( KLFY ) - Abbeville Police Chief Bill Spearman is putting his foot down.

That's because one of his officers had to step in between arguing attorneys, after the last Vermilion Parish School Board meeting.

Now Spearman says extra security will be provided, to keep the peace at those meetings.

" Holy Cow! " -- That was the cover of Thursday's Abbeville Meridional.



This comes after 2 incidents took place both inside and outside of the building less than 2 weeks ago.

The School Board already had 1 officer present at these meetings, but the Chief of Police says that's simply not enough.



" A while back, we basically had an international incident over there. And my department is not going to be a part of these problems, " said Chief Bill Spearman with Abbeville Police.

The video above was taken by the Abbeville Meridional, following the previous School Board meeting.



It shows a confrontation turning nearly physical between the Superintendent's lawyer and the newly hired School Board attorney.

" Thank God I had people out there that had cool heads, and were able to prevail through this incident, " said Spearman.

For the past year and a half, an Abbeville Police Officer has been present at all school board meetings.

This, after teacher Deyshia Hargrave was forcefully escorted out of a board meeting last January.

That video went viral.

The school board pays for the officer, but after this last incident...

" We will be deploying no less than 2 and sometimes 3. Depending on how large the meetings are, and what the topics are over there. And I feel that's the only way to guarantee safety for everybody, " said the Chief.

At the last board meeting a heated argument between a board member and a citizen also happened in the parking lot.

Newly sworn-in School Board President Laura LeBeouf tell News 10, this behavior shouldn't be tolerated in the first place.

" People are people and I can't control what people are going to do and say, other than with my gavel, " said LeBeouf .

The PD will only be using officers on their off-duty time.

City of Abbeville officials have been briefed on the Chief's decision.

" The entire council and the mayor, we do support Chief Spearman and all the officers, and we're backing them 100% in the job they have to do, " said Brady Broussard , Abbeville City Councilman.

" We're either going to hit it head on and be safe and secure for not only the citizens but my officers, or we just aren't going to work security, " said Spearman.



The Chief says this will be a permanent thing from now on.

With 1 officer in the front of the board room and 1 in the back.

And if the PD needs more assistance, Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon says he will have no problem sending some of his deputies to assist.