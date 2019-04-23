Chef Reggie with Reggie’s Soulfood cooks a crawfish dish you can get at Festival International

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Chef Reginald Batiste, Sr. with Reggie’s Soulfood stopped by the Passe Partout kitchen this morning to make a dish that you can get during Festival International de Louisiane.

Crawfish & Spinach Florentine is a pasta dish that is prepared with bowtie pasta, fresh spinach, Louisiana crawfish, a cream sauce and fresh Pepper Jack cheese.

This is a special that Reggie’s will be running during Festival International, as well as during the restaurant’s 3rd Annual Island Jam happening this Wednesday afternoon.

For more information on what’s available at Reggie’s Soulfood, click here.