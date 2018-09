Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Cropped Photo: Courtesy of Daniel Lane / MGN

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Cropped Photo: Courtesy of Daniel Lane / MGN

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- As part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a DUI checkpoint on Friday September 7 from 9 pm until 3 a.m.