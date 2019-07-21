Check your tickets: A $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Scott is about to expire

Thus far, no one has stepped forward to claim a $50,000 Louisiana Lottery Powerball prize won Feb. 20, 2019.

The winning ticket was purchased at the RaceTrac Petroleum #381 in Scott, La., Lottery officials announced.

The holder of the winning ticket has until 5 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 to claim the prize.

The winning ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn and the Powerball to win $50,000. The winning numbers were: 27-49-50-51-52 and the Powerball number was 02.

“We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim this prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson.

“It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes.”

The winning ticket is subject to applicable federal and state tax withholdings and must be claimed at any of the Lottery’s five regional offices located throughout the state or at Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge.