Chase, shooting ends in neighborhood; residents concerned

We have new information on the police chase which ended in an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Jeanerette.

The driver has been identified as 26-year-old Jeffery Lee Marks.

While State Police have now taken over the investigation, residents tell News 10 it scares them to know this happened; especially with so many kids around.

“There’s plenty of kids around here, I mean, this is a school zone. Now it’s the summer time so kids are out later than usual so yeah it’s a very scary thing and it’s a bad thing that something like this happened right there,” says resident, Ladonna Brown.

As a mother herself, Brown says she’s glad none of the kids in the area became casualties during the chase, “Even though the suspect did get shot, it’s a good thing nobody else got hurt.”



