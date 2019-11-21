Charter transition team racing against clock as new Lafayette council set to take office in January

The Lafayette Transition Charter Committee charged with helping to iron out the procedures by which the new Lafayette council could operate is racing against the clock.

“We got a lot to cover before the January swearing in. We’re going to move as quickly as we can on issues that are very complex,” committee member Jerry Luke LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc of UL Lafayette says the committee is not a decision making body for the new council.

“We are only going to recommend to the new council and new president some things to look out for.”

LeBlanc says budgeting may be the sticking point for the five city and five parish council. “That’s going to lead to some contentious issues moving forward,” LeBlanc explained.

“We are going to try to provide as much guidance as we can but when all is said and done and after our work is completed it’s going to be up to the new members of both councils to try and make it work,” LeBlanc added.

Citizen committee member Nic Walts says the council can meet together or separate; but the votes will be separate.

“It’s probably going to be on a case-by-case basis and based on whether it’s a budgetary issue or a simple ordinance; or what the subject matter may be,” Walts said.

According to LCG, the council will be sworn-in on January 6.