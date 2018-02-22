Changes in oil industry impact state of horse racing in Louisiana

Horse racing and the oil industry both have long history in Acadiana. You would be surprised how these two industries work hand in hand.

At one time thoroughbreds were bursting out of the gate, just as the oil rigs at one time were bursting with oil but since the oil industry has taken a big hit horse racing has also suffered.

“Doing this for 35 years Ive seen lots of ups and downs in it, with the upswing in oil work.”

Carroll Castille has a stud by the name of Iron Fist which horse owners all around are looking to book their mares with.

Iron Fist is the first son of Tapit to stand in Louisiana, as a 1 year old he was bought for 1.5 million dollars.

Castille says its all about keeping some of the studs in Louisiana.

“Its about helping Louisiana racing, its a huge part of culture lots of people have decided to get out.”

Castille really believes in Louisiana horse racing. Case in point, Iron Fist who has brought in a lot of revenue and even with the down turn in the oil industry he feels you can still win here in the Bayou State.

“We have to get more people to the track and hopefully get more horse owners.”

Former NFL pro bowl Quarterback and Acadiana native Jake Delhomme’s family has been involved in horse racing for several generations.

Jake himself owns a number of thorughbreds and says the competition for people’s attention now is much greater, than in years past.

“So many different forms of entertainment now want opportunities to run your horse, there are less races due to reduction of horse owners, that is all a directly tied to the economy.”

The hope is that with the horse training facility remaining at the old Evangeline Downs in Carencro, and the upswing in the oil industry more horse owners will get back in the business and thus will give a boost to thorughbred racing in Louisiana.